Critics back the blue as NACON release an accolades trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City

You can’t keep a good cop down and it seems RoboCop is finally getting his flowers in the gaming world. Today publisher NACON revealed their latest title RoboCop: Rogue City now holds the record for being the company’s best launch to date. NACON is also touting that the title has received a cumulative 92% positive rating on Steam and over 435,000 players have spent over 2 million hours enforcing the law in Old Detroit. To further reiterate the title’s success, a new accolade trailer where critics are singing praises to this title (We also thought the game was pretty neat too!).

The game is situated itself between the 2nd and 3rd RoboCop film. After the leader of the Nuke cult has been neutralized, the drug’s effects on the embattled auto town still haven’t evaporated. In fact there’s a “New Guy in Town” looking to cement his claim on the criminal underworld. It’s up to the titular peace officer to squash this new threat and restore order to Old Detroit.

RoboCop: Rogue City is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

RoboCop: Rogue City | Accolade Trailer:



