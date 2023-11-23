Three more characters join Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

I wish I had enough time to enjoy what all the kids are enjoying, so unfortunately my exposure to Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is a bit sparse. Thankfully a video game which looks to recap the early part of the series will be coming out thanks to Bandai Namco and today the publisher revealed 3 new characters that will be joining the roster of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

Kento Nanami

A sorcerer who left the field to become a salaryman but ultimately returned to the mystic arts. His calm demeanor is a contrast to the bombastic Satoru Gojo, but he is personable enough that he eventually becomes a bit of a mentor to series lead Yuji Itadori.

Mahito

A cursed spirit who has a human-like visage, he loathes humanity and feels they should be eradicated so that cursed spirits can rule in their stead. He can use Idle Transfiguration to transform his foes or himself and even heal wounds!

Eso and Kechizu

These two are part of a trio of brothers who were given bodies by Mahito. While the brothers are both human and cursed beings, they sided with cursed beings as the world envisioned by Mahito suits them more. Both men’s blood have corrosive properties and Eso has better mastery than Kechizu.

With some more time before the game’s February 2nd 2024 release on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform. Will Eso and Kechizu’s older brother Choso join the roster? Which other sorcerers will take a stand against this cursed beings? Here’s hoping Bandai Namco will reveal these details.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Character Trailer #4



Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - Character Trailer #4

Kento Nanami, Mahito, as well as Eso & Kechizu are ready to take on the competition!

