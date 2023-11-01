The final wave of content is racing to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC next week

Thanks to the Booster Course Pass DLC, there’s absolutely no shortage of courses to tackle in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so we’re still skeptical that there will be a proper Mario Kart 9 anytime soon… at least not in this part of the Nintendo Switch lifecycle.

Anyway, going live on November 9th, this sixth and final wave of content brings 8 additional courses in the form of the Acorn Cup and Spiny Cup with tracks from GameCube, Wii, SNES, 3DS, and mobile versions of Mario Kart. There are now a total of 96 courses from across all games in the franchise, which should be more than enough for everyone we’d hope!

See some details and media below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC:

Rev up your engines – the sixth and final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game speeds onto the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 9! With this wave, all 48 additional courses will be available as the content circuit is completed, doubling the base game’s offerings to give players a whopping total of 96 courses from across the series to zoom through. Wave 6 features the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup, which add eight memorable courses from the Super NES™, Nintendo GameCube, Wii, Nintendo 3DS and Mario Kart Tour games. Each course can be played locally or online. Cups are divided as follows: Acorn Cup Tour Rome Avanti – Ciao! Zip around the Eternal City and navigate historic landmarks as you dash beneath the moonlight in this city course from Mario Kart Tour.

– Ciao! Zip around the Eternal City and navigate historic landmarks as you dash beneath the moonlight in this city course from Mario Kart Tour. GCN DK Mountain – There’s a rumble in the jungle! Keep your cool as you wind up and down a volcano, dodge falling boulders and speed over swaying bridges in this wild raceway.

– There’s a rumble in the jungle! Keep your cool as you wind up and down a volcano, dodge falling boulders and speed over swaying bridges in this wild raceway. Wii Daisy Circuit – Take the scenic route through a seaside resort at sunset and loop around Princess Daisy and Luigi fountains in this idyllic course originating from Mario Kart Wii, but don’t stop to smell the flowers for too long!

– Take the scenic route through a seaside resort at sunset and loop around Princess Daisy and Luigi fountains in this idyllic course originating from Mario Kart Wii, but don’t stop to smell the flowers for too long! Piranha Plant Cove – Ride among the reefs and ruins as you discover what lies beneath the waves in an underwater race filled with twists, turns, Thwomps and other obstacles! Spiny Cup Tour Madrid Drive – Take to the streets of Spain in this lively city course inspired by Madrid. Hit the gas but watch out for any pesky soccer balls on the field that may come between you and your goal!

– Take to the streets of Spain in this lively city course inspired by Madrid. Hit the gas but watch out for any pesky soccer balls on the field that may come between you and your goal! 3DS Rosalina’s Ice World – Bundle up for an icy excursion and try not to slip up as you weave through icicles, snowy caves and frigid waters in a course that draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy game!

– Bundle up for an icy excursion and try not to slip up as you weave through icicles, snowy caves and frigid waters in a course that draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy game! SNES Bowser Castle 3 – Want to prove who really rules the road? Crank up the heat as you drive, drift and glide over pools of lava in Bowser’s signature castle from the Super Mario Kart game.

– Want to prove who really rules the road? Crank up the heat as you drive, drift and glide over pools of lava in Bowser’s signature castle from the Super Mario Kart game. Wii Rainbow Road – Race through space and soar among the stars on a twisty, prismatic path. This colorful and dynamic course is known for removing the guardrails, so make sure you stay on track! Plus, more familiar faces will be added to the roster of racers! The peanut-popping powerhouse Diddy Kong, who made his karting debut in the Mario Kart: Double Dash!! game, and the bodacious Funky Kong, from the Mario Kart Wii game, are here and ready to peel off from the pack and take first place! But that’s not all – Pauline and Peachette are also heading up to the starting line to reprise their racing roles from the Mario Kart Tour game!