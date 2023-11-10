Dive into the latest Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince gameplay trailer

The next chapter in Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Monsters series is adventuring towards a December 1st, 2023 release for the Nintendo Switch, so now’s a good a time as any to get an in-depth new trailer which digs a bit deeper into the gameplay.

The narrated video shows off an extended overview of the game’s exploration, battles, monsters and more. Giving players the opportunity to get a perspective from “the other side” (the bad guys) seems like a fun twist on the formula, so we’re looking forward to checking it out soon!

Check out the new video below, and stay tuned for the release. Make sure to give it a pre-order at Amazon here.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince | Gameplay Introduction:



DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince | Gameplay Introduction

Watch this video on YouTube

The next game in the DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS series, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince invites players to experience the beginning of the protagonist Psaro’s story and explore the beautiful and unique environments of Nadiria. Jump into training and synthesizing monsters and teach your monsters powerful skills and abilities to become the ultimate monster wrangler and the future Master of Monsterkind. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023.