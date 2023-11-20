PAX East returns to Boston in March of 2024, celebrating 20 years of PAX

Will the Gaming Age crew find themselves stuffing their faces with cheese again (Editor’s Note: It was the Yōshoku Cheese Sticks at Ruka, if anyone is asking.)? ReedPop and Penny Arcade have announced last week that PAX East will be returning to the Boston Convention And Exhibition Center (BCBE) from Thursday March 21st to March 24th, 2024. The show will be the start of the year long celebration, celebrating 20 years of Penny Arcade Expo.

Created way back in 2004 in Bellevue, Washington, Penny Arcade Expo has evolved into this giant international show bringing together fans of all gaming. I liken the show as “a nerd sleep away camp”. There is so much excitement and energy coursing through it, I personally cannot wait to be on that showfloor again! Fans can expect all the returning favorites including Omegathon, PAX XP, hands on with game demos, announcements, panels, tourneys, exclusive merch and a hopefully something special for the show’s 20th anniversary.

PAX East tickets are now on sale and can be found right here. Hope to see you there!