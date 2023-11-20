SEGA releases a near infinite (not really) number of new screens for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Already a nominee for “Most Anticipated Game of 2024” at this year’s The Game Awards, SEGA’s hoping to whet fans’ appetites and get them voting with a pre-thanksgiving drop of new screens from their upcoming title Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Set in both Japan and Hawaii, Infinite Wealth will follow Ichiban Kasuga, a man with an indomitable spirit and a love of JRPGs as he follows a lead about the whereabouts of the Mother he never knew. Will he have that fateful reunion or will tragedy and disappointment follow him across the ocean? Joined by some familiar faces and some new acquaintances he’ll tackle this adventure with gusto!

The screenshots released include characters who may be both friend or foe, a static look at some of the wacky jobs Ichiban and friends can take on which include, Samurai, Geodancer, Aquanaut, Desperado and Kunoichi as well as some of the sights you’ll see, be it pristine beaches, busy streets, and what seems to be a slums.

For those who can’t wait and want a sample of what’s to come, a demo of the title is available as an unlockable after completely Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name which is now! But if you don’t want to spoil the full course, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set for a January 26th, 2024 release on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. If the default set of jobs just isn’t robust enough, upgrade to the Digital Ultimate edition to automatically snag the Special Job set which includes 2 very sporty jobs, the Linebacker for the males and the Tennis Ace for the ladies.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth screens: