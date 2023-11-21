Get your creepy PS VR2 minigame fix with a Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 gameplay trailer

Five Nights at Freddy did great numbers at the box office, and the previous game was a fun time as a console and VR experience, so now’s a good a time as any to check out the upcoming PlayStation VR2 sequel — appropriately titled Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2.

While details have been sparse until now, the Steel Wool Studios-developed title is a collection of minigames centered around lore, locations and characters from FNAF that many have grown to love (in one way or another).

While you’re waiting for the December 14th release, check out the gameplay trailer and details from the development studio below (and at the PS Blog)! A flat video won’t quite show off the VR experience of course, but it’s better than nothing.

Hey folks! I’m Ray McCaffrey, Executive Producer from Steel Wool Studios, and I speak for our entire team when I say that we’re thrilled to finally give y’all a sneak preview of what to expect in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2! We will cover the overarching gameplay details, touching on what makes this game different from its predecessor, and the unique PS VR2 features we’re leveraging to plunge players into the world of FNAF in an entirely new way!

In Help Wanted 2 there are six categories of minigames – Backstage, Fazcade, Staff Only, Food Prep, Ticket Booth, and a special category containing new VR versions of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location gameplay.

Ensuring that Help Wanted 2 would be fun on every single replay was our primary goal. We developed many of the games so they’d be different each time you played, and we accomplished this by building an extraordinary amount of possibilities the player can be presented with. Between taking customer orders, doing arts and crafts, or helping out the maintenance staff, (and plenty of other games), the player is faced with new requirements each time, keeping the challenge fresh and fun. That said, more than a few of the games have the spirit of the original Help Wanted and take players through the more curated experiences we love crafting.

Go Backstage as a VIP with Roxanne Wolf in the Pizzaplex Salon! She loves being up close and personal with those who adore her almost as much as she loves terrorizing those who ruin her good looks. Being fashion-forward, she has a menacing menagerie of makeup and accessories to choose from for a new style every time! She’s not the most patient of the band though, so while you’re glamming her up you’ll want to get it perfect every single time.

Head into the Fazcade and enjoy classic games like Bonk-a-Bon and Fazerblast! You’ll need some precision and quick reflexes to get the high scores! If you’re a crack shot with lightning-fast reflexes, you may even live long enough to see them!

Staff our safety and security team to perform basic first aid for guests who aren’t feeling quite like themselves. Whether it’s a small patch up, or curing rabies, you’ve gotta have it covered! Fazbear Entertainment doesn’t have the necessary license to stock any sedatives, so be as delicate as possible when sawing off limbs because a patient’s screams will draw unwanted attention.

Hop over the counter at El Chips and get the federally mandated amount of value preparing food in the Pizzaplex! While it’s hard not to question what the nacho cheese is made of, it’s even harder to keep up with the near-endless combinations of possible orders during the dinner rush. Remember, the S.T.A.F.F. bots serving orders do not need to sleep, eat, or stop, ever – so don’t get distracted wondering why you’re the only human employee left…

Head over to the Ticket Booth and catch a ride on Captain Foxy’s Cowboy Adventure! On this lighthearted log ride, you’ll float through the old West as a gunslinger in search of booty! In the event of a breakdown, please remain calm while the staff finds your location. You may have inadvertently drifted off course!

If you’re short on dread, dive into the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location! Between keeping Funtime Freddy busy while repairing electrical breakers or surviving a classic security office game until 6 AM, this fan-favorite brought to life is as fun as it is terrifying! It’s an experience littered with custom VR gameplay!

The unique features of the PSVR 2 headset has enabled us to create a more engaging horror experience through controller haptics, 3D audio, and so much more. The rumble within the headset has been hooked up to our most terrifying moments, adding a level of physicality to jumpscares not previously possible.

Lastly, thanks to the PSVR 2’s eye tracking system, players will have their mind read by the fortune teller, Mystic Hippo! A minigame has been built exclusively for the Playstation 5 where players can challenge her ancient powers of perception! Pick a card, any card, and she’ll peer through you to guess what it is. If you’re also attuned with the supernatural you can try to fool her, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. She will also guide you through everything Help Wanted 2 has to offer.

And that’s that. Thanks so much for taking the time to read all of this. You’ll be able to get your hands on the dozens of minigames in Help Wanted 2 on December 14, 2023.