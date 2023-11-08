NYC’s Japan Society to host the nation’s first Godzilla Minus One fan screening event

Back in October, during New York Comic Con Weekend we were invited to a screening of the 1st Godzilla film, 1954’s Godzilla at the very cozy Japan Society. It seems they weren’t done with the King of Monsters just yet as they are giving Kaiju fans the opportunity to catch an early fan screening of the highly anticipated Godzilla Minus One on Tuesday November 28, 2023. Tickets for this event go on sale this Thursday, November 9th. You can purchase that here.

Peter Tatara, Japan Society’s Director of Film said: “Godzilla is one of Japan’s most iconic creations, and Japan Society is honored to present Toho’s latest Godzilla film for the first time in New York”. Peter continued: “We’re eager to share with New York Audiences the latest reinterpretation of Toho’s venerable series – a stark film set in the past but precedent for audiences today”

Godzilla Minus One is directed by Takashi Yamazakio (Always: Sunset on Third Street) and produced by the legendary Toho Studios. The movie features an all star cast that includes, Ryunosuke Kamiki (Suzume, one of my personal favorite movies from this year!), Minami Hamabe (Shin Kamen Rider), Yuki Yamada (Tokyo Revengers), Munetaka Aoki (The Roundup Series), Hidetaka Yoshioka (Dr Coto’s Clinic), Sakura Ando (Monster) and Kuranosuke Sasaki (Gira Gira). Godzilla Minus One sheds a new focus for the franchise as it takes place in a post-war Japan. What happens when a new threat hits a country already reeling from its previous battles.

The film which released in Japan on November 3rd (Godzilla day) has already grossed in its first three days, 7 Million USD (1.04 Billion Yen), with 3 Million of it’s take coming on the first day. Notably it made 1.2 Million alone from 49 IMAX screens. The movie is outperforming the previous live action offering, 2016’s Shin Godzilla.

If you’re not able to make it to the Japan Society screening, Godzilla Minus One will hit American theaters on December 1st, 2023.

