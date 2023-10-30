NYCC 2023: Godzilla ’54 and Me

On a rainy Saturday night during the ever so hectic New York Comic Con, I found my way to the beautiful Japan Society to attend a special screening of the original 1954 Ishiro Honda Classic Godzilla film. This event was presented by Toho International and Japan Society to promote the highly anticipated “Godzilla Minus One” directed by Takashi Yamazki.

As we entered the building we were treated to the original Akira Ifukube score which features the iconic brass refrain. A poster for the upcoming movie, and a new figure of the G-Man which is sold exclusively at the Tamashii Nations store (now open in Times Square) were also on display.

The ‘54 film was shown off a rare 35mm archival print that belonged to Japan Society. The sound of the projector going took me back, and it felt so good to watch the film how it was originally intended. Before the film we were treated to a never before seen trailer of Godzilla Minus One, which captured the film’s brutal tone. A representative from Toho International also ran down their plans for Godzilla Day on November 3rd, which includes celebrations, cool merch, and the premiere of Godzilla Minus One in Japan.

After the screening, we were treated to a post-film reception sponsored by Brenton, Brooklyn Kura, Sapporo USA, Tamashii Nations and Moshi. Godzillia Minus One will premiere in Japan on Godzilla Day, November 3rd, 2023 and American fans can start purchasing tickets on the 3rd for a stateside debut on December 1st.