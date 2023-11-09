Nintendo eShop Update: Hogwarts Legacy, Football Manager 2024 Touch

While there are plenty of new games hitting the Switch this week, probably the most intriguing one is Hogwarts Legacy. While we loved it back when it first came out on current-gen platforms, and its PS4/Xbox One versions apparently ran very well, it’s a pretty demanding game, so it’ll be interesting to see how well it performs on the Switch.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Hogwarts Legacy – Your letter from Hogwarts arrives on Nov. 14. Take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world as you experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. In this immersive, open-world action RPG, you’ll freely roam iconic areas like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding Overland area. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Make allies, battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world – your legacy is what you make of it. Pre-order Hogwarts Legacy ahead of its launch on Nov. 14 and get a bonus Onyx Hippogriff!
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – An unforgettably chaotic rhythm adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! Time your button presses with the music to solve puzzles and battle bosses while rocking out to over 30 thrilling tracks, including songs from fan-favorite Konami games. Can you perfect “Bloody Tears” and “Vampire Killer” from the Castlevania series? Turn up the volume for Super Crazy Rhythm Castle when it launches on Nov. 14. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
DLC:
- Full Circuit – Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* races in on Nov. 9, so get ready to rev up your engines! Ride among the reefs and ruins in Piranha Plant Cove, dodge falling boulders on the wild raceway of GCN DK Mountain and take a twisty, prismatic path to the finish line on Wii Rainbow Road, just to name a few. Plus, Diddy Kong, Pauline, Peachette and the bodacious Funky Kong will be added to the roster of racers! With this wave, all 48 additional courses will be available as the content circuit is completed, doubling the base game’s offerings to give players a whopping total of 96 courses from across the series to zoom through.
Activities:
- Stick to the Course – A new My Nintendo reward is cruising your way: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Vinyl Sticker Sheet No. 2! Decorate your laptop, windows and more with these fun stickers featuring Luigi, Yoshi and Daisy. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/5f6e012bd9c34cbb.
- A Cold Case – Does your coffee mysteriously get cold? Solve the case with an adorable Detective Pikachu Returns Cup Cozy! You can redeem 500 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to get this adorable item. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/95c0df29f207d035.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Air Twister – Available Nov. 10
- Astral Ascent – Available Nov. 14
- ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross
- Bem Feito
- Berzerk: Recharged
- Bob the Elementalist – Available Nov. 10
- Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel – Available Nov. 10
- CATAN – Console Edition
- Claire: Extended Cut – Available Nov. 10
- Cooking Arena – 8 in 1 Edition – Available Nov. 10
- Double Dragon Advance
- Dragon Wings
- Erogods: Olympus
- Flooded
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1
- KarmaZoo – Available Nov. 14
- Lily in Puzzle World – Available Nov. 15
- Paper io 2: Animals Edition – Available Nov. 11
- PAWfectly Designed
- PeopleWillMoney – Available Nov. 11
- Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator – Available Nov. 10
- Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator
- Radio Cars
- Rogue Glitch Ultra – Available Nov. 14
- Sakura Alien 2 – Available Nov. 10
- Seven Spirits
- Slaughter: The Lost Outpost – Available Nov. 10
- Smash Balls
- Spells & Secrets
- Spirittea – Available Nov. 13
- Super Double Dragon
- The great battle of Shark Monkey Squirrel Dinossaur Bird Bee
- The Trotties Adventure – Available Nov. 10
- Urban Flow Diamond Edition – Available Nov. 10
- Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator – Available Nov. 10
- Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation-
- War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter
- Zombies Rising Dawn – Available Nov. 15