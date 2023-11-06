Zenless Zone Zero 2nd beta sign ups have begun

Do the folks at HoYoverse sleep? With 3 live service titles on the market, the company is set to release a Urban Fantasy ARPG in the form of Zenless Zone Zero. While a release date has yet to be revealed, we received some news regarding the game’s progress as the team is taking on players for a 2nd beta test.

As of last Saturday those looking to get into New Eridu early to help developers flesh out the game’s features and systems can sign up via the game’s site linked here. Accompanying the announcement of the start of sign ups was a new trailer that goes a mile a minute, but like all previous trailers shows a vibrant world oozing with style…and furries.

I think it’ll take getting my hands on the title before I can make odds or ends of what’s going on, but here’s hoping my application to be in the “Equalizing Test” will be accepted.

Zenless Zone Zero is expected to be playable on PC, iOS and Android. The start of the 2nd Beta test as well as the game’s eventual release date will be announced at a later date.

Put on Your Safety Helmet, We’re Heading Out! | Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test Teaser:



Zenless Zone Zero screens/art: