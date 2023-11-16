Don’t miss this replay of the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight AEW Dynamite match

As Stan reported on a few days ago, the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight AEW Dynamite match happened yesterday on TBS and for those who missed it live we have the replay below!

We got to see quite a bit of action during the 10 minute street fight including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Paul Wight vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis… and more.

Of course make sure you check out our review Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name itself if you’re interested in the game which made this even possible.

You HAVE to see this! LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT presented by Sega! | 11/15/23 AEW Dynamite:



