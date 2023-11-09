Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name releases, inspires an AEW street fight!

Like a Dragon fans can finally enjoy the latest title from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, which picks up with what the series’ original protagonist Kazuma Kiryu has been up to after stepping out of the limelight in the series’ 6th entry. In a promotional tactic that seems to mash two of my interests, pro-wrestling and video games, SEGA has worked with Tampa Bay based All Elite Wrestling to produce a match which features violence that can only be found on the streets of the fictionalized Sotenbori District.

The Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight which is set to occur next Wednesday, November 15th on AEW Dynamite will be the latest salvo in the war between Kenny Omega and his former confidante Don Callis. Callis, who had declared that he was tired of carrying Omega, turned on him, aligning himself with Konosuke Takeshita, Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher and has been a thorn in Omega’s side. Needless to say, Omega will crafted an unlikely team comprised of another former friend of Callis in Chris Jericho, his longtime Japanese ally Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight (for some reason…) to take on Callis’ “Family” in a no holds barred fight which also acts to promote this title.

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen in this street fight! Will Omega, who has been known to dress in gear which invokes video games, do something that ties into the series? Tear away suits, Giant back tattoos, perhaps a post match karaoke session with Chris Jericho if they win? I know I’ll be tuning in next Wednesday at 9pm EST on TNT!

Regardless of the outcome I think it’s fantastic that SEGA is promoting the title to pro-wrestling fans, given the studio is quite reverent of the sport itself. Having included Omega in its period piece title Like a Dragon Ishin! And a plethora of New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestlers in Yakuza Kiwami 2 as well as Yakuza 6.

Until next week’s AEW Dynamite, I and many of RGG Studio fans will be sinking their teeth in the latest adventure of Kazuma Kiryu now rechristened as Joryu, who is dealing with a mysterious force trying to lure him out of hiding after he faked his death during the events of 2016’s Yakuza 6. This adventure will draw him back into the streets of Sotenbori (based on the actual district of Dotonbori in Osaka). Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name will bridge Kiryu’s last adventure with the Like a Dragon titles starring Ichiban Kasuga which includes the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth!

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. If you want to read what we thought of the title you can find our review linked here.

Like a Dragon Gaiden | Launch Trailer:



Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight Promo | @AEW Dynamite:



