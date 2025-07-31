Let there be rock! CRKD’s Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller now shipping

In the world of guitar controllers there’s really one name that sits at the apex, RedOctane. While the company has disappeared into the mists of history, many of the original team are still kicking around never left the accessory game. In fact (it seems like I mention this every time I write about the company…) the company that made its big debut with the Nitro Deck is actually a direct descendant of RedOctane. So as other companies started putting out guitar controllers for games like Fortnite Festival, the team at CRKD felt they needed to take…ahem a crack at putting out a guitar controller of their own.

Teaming up with the legendary guitar manufacturer Gibson, the duo introduced the world to their own range of guitar controllers early this year and now it’s being shipped to customers worldwide! Play wired or cut the cord and go wireless, the guitars feature a removable neck making the controller upgradable with modular parts. The controllers come in versions which are compatible with the Xbox and multi-platform SKU. However if you’re willing to put in some effort you can set the controller into Keyjam mode allowing devices to see it as a keyboard and mouse. You can rock the night away in Blueberry Burst or Black Tribal.

Learn more about the line by visiting the official CRKD x Gibson webpage and if you’re ready to shred you can order your controller via the company’s online shop. Ed’s Note: and on retailers such as Amazon as well

