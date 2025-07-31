Get Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves at 40% off on the eve of EVO 2025

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is one of the eight featured titles at this weekend’s EVO 2025, the biggest fighting game tournament in the US. The winner will earn a right to compete at The SNK World Championship 2025 for a prize pool of 2.5 million dollars. Anyone looking to chase fame and glory through fighting games really needs to give this title…one which was 25+ years in the making, a look. SNK is certainly making it extremely enticing as the digital version of the game will be going on sale with a massive 40% discount until August 13th.

Newcomers Preecha, Vox Reaper along with returning favorites Terry, Rock, Mai and more are hitting the streets of Southtown in order to track down Geese Howard’s Legacy. However five more characters will get in on the action with the game’s first season pass. Andy Bogard, Joe Higashi and Mr. Big returns to the scene while Street Fighter’s Ken Masters and Chun-Li complete the fighter exchange which saw Terry and Mai take on the world warriors in Street Fighter 6. Normally these roster additions will cost money, but in an act of goodwill, SNK gave away these additional characters for free. Andy has already been showing the world the strength of Shiranui ninjutsu and attendees of EVO can try their hand at the Shotokan master with his general release sometime this summer.

So as we are on the precipice of crowning the first ever Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves EVO Champion, why not pick up the game at a discounted price of $39.99, with enough talent and hard work…perhaps you could be hoisting that crystal trophy next summer?*

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

*You probably won’t…but hey, prove me wrong?