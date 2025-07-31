Nintendo eShop Update – Tales of the Shire, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Mario Paint

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, the much anticipated release of NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound for the Switch, the classic SNES creative title Mario Paint as a Nintendo Classic for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and many others.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2: Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game – Welcome Home, Hobbit! In this cozy life sim, create your very own Hobbit and experience the idyllic life Tolkien envisioned in his books. Cultivate your own garden, reel in a big catch and forage for ingredients to cook up delicious meals for the residents of Bywater. Build relationships by solving the problems of your fellow furry-footed townsfolk. Express your individuality with various clothing options or outfit your home with furniture, decorations and more. Friendly Hobbits and familiar faces await your arrival. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game is available now on Nintendo Switch!

Super Nintendo Entertainment System ™ – Nintendo Classics: Mario Paint – Experience the 1992 Super NES game that turns your system into a canvas, with an array of colors and drawing tools available to create digital works of art. Unlock your inner artist with simple mouse controls via Joy-Con 2 controllers on Nintendo Switch 2, or by using a compatible USB mouse (sold separately) on Nintendo Switch. You can even create animated sequences and write music to add to your collage! Mario Paint is available to play today for Nintendo Switch Online members 1 .

– Nintendo Classics:

Nintendo Music:

Paint it Back – Get inspired to create with the Mario Paint soundtrack, now on the Nintendo Music1 app! Go back to the drawing board and vibe out with tracks for Gnat Attack: Level 1, Title Theme 1, Special Stamp and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Activities:

Tetris® 99 48th MAXIMUS CUP: Donkey Kong Bananza Edition – Let’s go bananas! Channel your inner Donkey Kong and smash the competition when the Donkey Kong Bananza game that is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 system collaborates with Tetris 99 for the MAXIMUS CUP event! Nintendo Switch Online members2 playing the online mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Donkey Kong Bananza game! The Tetris 99 48th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 1 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 4.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:

