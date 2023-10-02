Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 prepares to finally drop onto Steam

Good news everybody! The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (our latest console review here) is finally coming to Steam — after being available via Epic Games Store for quite a while now. The game still holds up though, especially if you had fond memories of the original release or just love skating titles in general.

Wishlist Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 right here, and stay tuned for it to unlock tomorrow at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET.

To celebrate, have a look at the coming to Steam trailer below.

Post by @tonyhawkthegame View on Threads