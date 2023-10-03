New York Toy Fair 2023 report, photo gallery

This year the International Toy Fair returned to NYC in full force with vendors from all over the world showcasing their latest products that will grace our store shelves later this year and into next.

One of the big trends this show was “What’s old is new again!” and that could not be more true for Hasbro who introduced a rebooted version of the Furby toy from the late 90’s. This new version has many more features than the original model, can interact with other Furby units and even act as a night light for kids who might still want some comfort from the monsters under their bed.

Other companies exhibiting at the show were mainstays like Funko showing off their latest pops and Loungefly bags, as well as NECA who was there showing off the next series in their ultra popular TMNT and Gargoyles line. Robosen was there as well showing off their mightily impressive, albeit insanely overpriced, Transformers G1 auto transforming Dinobot, Grimlock…This was a personal highlight for me, but damn those bills that have to get paid every month.

It was great to finally be back at the Toy fair this year after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. Toy Fair will once again return to the Javits Center in NYC in March of 2025, which is a full year and half after this years show, and then after that to the shock of many in the industry the show is going to pack up and leave New York City for The Big Easy, New Orleans in 2026.

New York Toy Fair 2023 full gallery: