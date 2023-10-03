Activision deploys an explosive official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer trailer

There’s a lot going on surrounding the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III including the Call of Duty: NEXT event happening this Thursday October 5th which is followed up by the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV, and then a day later (Friday), the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer beta begins for PlayStation players. Phew!

Anyway see the official multiplayer trailer below.

Multiplayer Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III:



Multiplayer Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

World Premiere of the #MW3 Multiplayer Trailer. 16 iconic maps modernized for fast-paced combat 🏃 Tune into #CODNext on October 5 for the premiere of live Multiplayer gameplay