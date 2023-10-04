Meet the Hero in a new weekly series detailing the cast of Persona 3 Reload

He might lose himself to the music of his MP3 player, but the hero of Persona 3 is a pretty special guy…or at least that’s what everyone around him seems to say. Kicking off a weekly series from Atlus, we’re going to meet the cast of their upcoming remake, Persona 3 Reload and it would only make sense to start off with the well…the Hero.

Although he actually has a canonical name in other media (Makoto Yuki, thanks Megaten Wiki), ATLUS seems to strictly refer to him as Hero, but that might not be the only change. Previously he was portrayed as a silent protagonist, but when you’ve casted a rising star in the voice acting scene, Aleks Le (Luke from Street Fighter 6, Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer) it’s safe to assume that this revamped protagonist will be a bit more chatty. Now the question is who’s going to be next week’s entry? My money is on Yukari. Guess we’ll have to tune into ATLUS West YouTube channel next week to find out!

Persona 3 Reload will arrive on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on February 2nd, 2024. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass service will have access to the title on day one and for those seeking a tangible copy, there will be a collector’s edition (The Aigis Edition) available at various online retailers…so Persona fans prepare to make some tough choices!

Persona 3 Reload — The Hero’s Arrival | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC:



He’s seriously one of a kind. ✨ Introducing the fearless leader of S.E.E.S. – our Persona 3 Reload protagonist, voiced by Aleks Le! We’re dropping character tributes weekly! Who do you think is coming next week? Pre-order for Persona 3 Reload is available now: https://atlus.link/3qL1zZ5