Hitman: Blood Money sneaking onto the Switch this winter

IO Interactive recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. To mark 25 years of allowing gamers to kill people in increasingly inventive ways via the Hitman series, IO is partnering with Feral Interactive to revive one of the series’ classic games:

Hitman: Blood Money, the game that tied Agent 47’s origin story to his confrontations with the Franchise, a rival organization to his handlers at the International Contract Agency, has already been remastered and ported on many platforms throughout the years since its release in 2006. Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, a new version of the game developed and published by Feral Interactive, in partnership with IO Interactive, will soon be launching on Android, iOS devices and on Nintendo Switch. IO Interactive wants to offer a gaming experience for all players, new and old. Those already familiar with Hitman: Blood Money will get a chance to relive the game on the go, whilst new players to the IP can experience the famous high stakes infiltration gameplay first-hand. Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will be releasing this Autumn on iOS and Android devices, with the Switch release following this winter.

As you can see, there’s no firm release date for the game to arrive on the Switch, but in the meantime we have the screenshots and trailer below!

Hitman: Blood Money Screens:



Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal: A revitalised classic coming to Mobile and Nintendo Switch!



Iconic locations. High-profile targets. Fresh platforms. Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal takes Agent 47 mobile — with an iOS and Android release this Autumn, and a Switch release to follow in Winter. Reprisal is a comprehensive reworking of the stealth-action classic, refined for screens large and small — with a new Minimap, Instinct Mode, and gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series. Hitman Blood Money — Reprisal’s modernisations make it a great fit for all three platforms, and both mobile editions come equipped with a fully customizable touchscreen interface, as well as controller and keyboard & mouse support.