Do you have 60 seconds to learn about RoboCop: Rogue City?

Sixty seconds (ok…it’s actually a 1m 55s) isn’t enough time but the team at NACON has quite the elevator pitch for you to check out their upcoming title RoboCop: Rogue City. Based on the iconic cinematic franchise, the game will take place between RoboCop 2 and 3, Murphy will be voiced in cutscenes by the original RoboCop actor himself, Professor Peter Weller (yes, he taught at Syracuse University), and will the game feature familiar characters from the franchise such as Officer Anne Lewis, Sergeant Warren Reed, ED-209 (the team even animated RoboCop’s rival to move like it did in the original film…via stop-motion animation).

The game won’t necessarily be just a first person shooter as it will require RoboCop to actually do some police work, be it working the desk at the precinct, patrolling the streets and more. The PR team also included some other bullet points for the title.

10 Things You Can Expect in RoboCop: Rogue City:

An original story taking place between the events of RoboCop 2 and 3 Peter Weller, the original RoboCop actor, reprises his iconic role for the first time in 30 years returning as the voice and face of the part-man part-machine, all cop hero An explorable Old Detroit across different open areas Choices that affect the story, the citizens of Old Detroit, and the outcome of RoboCop’s mission. Crimes and cases for RoboCop to investigate and solve RoboCop’s trusty Auto-9 pistol and 20 other weapons for RoboCop to enforce the law and eradicate criminals with Light RPG elements including an upgradable RoboCop and Auto-9 pistol Familiar locations and iconic characters such as Anne Lewis, Sergeant Warren Reed, and ED-209, RoboCop’s robot rival A new criminal mastermind, The New Guy in Town, to stop and ensure justice is enforced Police work such as assisting the Detroit Police Department’s front desk and handing out tickets

So get ready to face off with “The New Guy in Town” when RoboCop: Rogue City looks to lay down the law in Old Detroit on November 2nd 2023 coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Thank you for your cooperation, Good Night!

Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg tasked with protecting the city. RoboCop: Rogue City comes out on November 2, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.