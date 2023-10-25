New WarioWare: Move It! trailer will have you wiggling your Joy-Cons

We’re a little over a week away from WarioWare: Move It! arriving on the Switch, and today Nintendo released a trailer previewing what players have in store for them.

It’s weird.

Of course, that’s par for the course with WarioWare. The latest installment will have players picking giant noses, hitting mustachioed octopi, digging for treasure, and doing all kinds of other activities that make inventive use of Joy-Cons. There are a few more details below about Story and Battle Modes, so check out the trailer and keep reading for more details!

Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and get moving* as you gently shake, punch, dance, wiggle and even curtsey through a multitude microgames, each lasting just a few hilarious seconds. Get into poses called Forms, including the confident Fashionista or the chicken-like Ba-KAW and then get moving!

Today’s new trailer for WarioWare: Move It! provides an early look at the game’s modes, which can be played solo or with friends.** These include:

Story Mode

In this mode you’ll go through different stages, each with their own character, story and back-to-back lightning-fast microgames. Each stage also has its own variety of Forms to go with its microgames, too.

If you have two sets of Joy-Con controllers, you can play through Story Mode together with a friend! At the end of each stage, a boss appears for a special type of battle. And as you progress through the game, you’ll unlock extra stages, with microgames that’ll get you moving from head to toe like Megagame Muscles, and super challenging stages like Super Hard!

The Museum

Once you’ve played a microgame once, you can play it again whenever you’d like in the Museum. This is great if you want to practice your skills at a microgame, or adjust the tempo to a faster pace to see how silly things can get.

Party Mode

Battle it out with 2-4 players**, each with one Joy-Con controller, in the local Party Mode. Reach the goal without getting turned to stone by Medusa in Medusa March or take on Galactic Conquest, a dicey board game with Wario’s very own rules. Move alongside your friends in these laugh-worthy contests where everyone can have a blast playing games like Go the Distance, in which you’ll put up your dukes for a rapid microgames gauntlet, and The Who’s In Control show, a guessing game with a WarioWare twist. You can even find out who follows a strange doctor’s random orders best in one game … now, that’s a party!