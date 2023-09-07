Weapons, we got plenty of em’ as Lies of P showcases instruments of puppet destruction!

You don’t have to be a real boy to smash puppets! In the latest clip published by Neowiz, we’re given a taste of the implements of destruction you can be wielding as you explore a devastated city on a quest to search for your father. Lies of P will be coming to PC and consoles on September 19th and to survive this adventure you’re going to have to arm yourself.

Utilizing a system that allows you to combine a hilt with a blade. You can create numerous combinations to suit your playstyle. Want to add some fire elemental damage to your attacks, utilize the Salamander Dagger Blade and a handle of your choice. Stun enemies with the Coil Mjolnir Head. Handles will change whether you are a swashbuckling or bludgeoning foes. Some weapons might be so legendary that they can’t be customized, but this set back usually means the weapon itself packs quite a punch!

Those chomping at the bit to pull P’s strings can do so via a variety of ways. Digital Pre-orders will net them a Mischievous Puppet Set Outfit, Digital Deluxe Pre-orders will grant the Great Venigni’s Set outfit as well as access to the game 3 days early. A Deluxe Physical edition will be treated to an ornate book style packaging, a steelbook case, 92 page artbook, digital soundtrack and the Great Venigni’s Set that the digital deluxe users get. Standard edition costs $59.99 and the Deluxe edition goes for $69.99.

Lies of P will whisper you sweet nothings when it goes live on September 19th on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Lies of P – Weapon Showcase Gameplay



