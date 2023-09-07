Megan Fox is Nitara as 2 more characters are still unrevealed for Mortal Kombat 1

Surely this will be better than Rhonda Rousey as Sonya Blade…right? It’s always cool to have celebrities lend their credibility to video games, but this one definitely came out of left field as today NetherRealm Studios revealed that Nitara, the vampiress who debuted during the PS2 era Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance will be returning in Mortal Kombat 1 and voiced by actress Megan Fox.

Wearing the hat of the Straw Hat Pirates’ doctor, Fox extolled what an honor it was to be included in a series that is so storied and iconic. We see a split screen of her performing during her recording sessions as well as how her performance will look in the final game. We get your typical fighting montage as well as some fight introduction scenes including one where Kung Lao makes a reference to Ms. Fox’s “body” of work.

With 24 fighters in its base roster, this leaves 2 more characters that need to be revealed before the game’s upcoming release date. Will this be another returning character with a new timeline twist or will they be a kombatant we have never seen before. Regardless I’m sure whatever the case they will shed lots of blood and expose a lot of internal organs externally.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be turning a new page when it arrives on PC, Switch, the PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms on September 19th.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara Trailer:



