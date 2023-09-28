Toei Animation kicks it into 5th Gear at NYCC

New York Comic Con is about 2 weeks away and we’re starting to get a fuller picture of what exhibitors and programming will be vying for our attention.. One of the bigger presences will be coming from Toei Animation, the studio whose works include Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece. The studio will have two booths, and 3 panels during the weekend to celebrate Dragon Ball, Digimon and One Piece.

The studio’s main booth (#2635) will feature a 21 ft tall Goku Balloon, Photo Ops that will allow you to catch a ride on the Flying Nimbus cloud, a Digimon Card Game Demo area, giveaways for anyone who shares their photos on social media. The 2nd booth a couple of rows away (#2821) will be dedicated to One Piece and will feature a 20 ft tall Monkey D. Luffy in his recently revealed Gear Five form. A Dim Mak Pop-up shop will also be at this booth selling wares such as skateboards, pins and clothes featuring Dragon Ball, Digimon and One Piece.

Toei related panels include a Dragon Ball panel hosted by Monica Rial, the voice of Bulma featuring Ian Sinclair, the voice of Whiis as well as Akio Iyoku an executive producer on Dragon Ball and the reveal of a mystery tease. Friday afternoon will let fans learn more about the upcoming film Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning, hosted by Justin Rojas and Producer, Hiromi Seki. Jackie Jing and the English dub voices behind the dastardly villains of One Piece will be hosting a Q&A as well as debuting Episode 1015 on the Main Stage Saturday evening.

I will definitely find myself at the booths especially if some of the giveaways will be related to the Digimon Card game and maybe a peep what Dim Mak will be offering. Overall this will be one of the many things that will make New York Comic Con a must attend! Have you started planning your con yet?