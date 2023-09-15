Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a new PS5 gameplay trailer and game details

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on track to be the biggest PlayStation game release of this year, most definitely. And what Sony and Insomniac had to show off during yesterday evening’s State of Play event definitely confirmed that to us.

The new gameplay footage provides a new look at the much-expanded open world environment which finally takes more of the NYC boroughs into account including Queens and Brooklyn. As someone from that region it’s awesome to see a number of the landmarks and the more familiar skyline.

Get a look at that below! Either way, we’re only a month out from the game’s release, so stay tuned for more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Expanded Marvel’s New York | PS5 Games:



Of course new info on an upcoming Spider-Man game wouldn’t be complete without a look at some awesome new suit designs, including 10 which are artist-designed and exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Spider-Man suits:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Digital Deluxe Trailer | PS5 Games:



In the video above, Creative Director Bryan Intihar provides a deep dive into our expanded Marvel’s New York, including the ways we’ve evolved the game since we last masked up and played as our Spider-Men. New locations, updated exploration, exhilarating traversal, near-instant switching between heroes, a rogue’s gallery of villains, new abilities and gadgets, and brand-new Suit Styles are just some of the ways we’re upping the game this time around.

So, what’s new?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’re nearly doubling the size of Marvel’s New York. Expanding beyond the East River, you’ll swing and soar over iconic landmarks across Queens and Brooklyn – complete with story missions, side quests, and city activities! This expansion also means even faster traversal options such as the Web Wings, which can be combined with traditional web swinging to move at exhilarating speeds.

Players will also be able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open world, near-instantly thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5. Both Spider Heroes are important characters to the grand story we’re telling in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and each will have their own separate side stories to uncover throughout the city. Help students at Brooklyn Visions as Miles Morales or accept new requests for aid as Peter Parker via the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app – you can even choose to tackle certain activities as either Spider-Man!

Kraven the Hunter and the monstrous Venom join our roster of villains and will strain our heroes, their relationships, and the place they call home. However, they’re not the only two villains causing trouble in the city. We won’t spoil it for you – but our Spideys will need to, ahem, #BeGreaterTogether, to stop them using many new skills, gadgets, and abilities!

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’ve layered on a new set of abilities and skills for our heroes: Pete’s new Symbiote powers and Spider-Arms are aggressive and relentless; meanwhile, Miles brings an electrifying and thunderous quality to his bioelectric venom power, as well as Evolved venom abilities. Mix, match, and deploy these abilities with ease using a streamlined control scheme and combo them in fights in all-new Spidey style!

Speaking of style, let’s talk suits! Featuring 65 suits, which include new original designs and fan favorites from films and comics, players will have an expansive wardrobe of costumes to equip in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re also delighted to announce Suit Styles, an all-new feature that unlocks alternate color shaders for some suits, which provide over 200 ways for you to outfit your Spider-hero!

The Digital Deluxe Edition

In May, we also revealed the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition featuring 10 exclusive Spidey suits, additional Photo Mode items, and 2 Skill Points. To bring these 10 suits to life, we partnered with several artists across comics, games, and films! We spoke with these artists to give us a little insight into their designs. We’ll be sharing deeper dives into these suits on Insomniac Games’ official social media accounts, so stay tuned!

Apunkalyptic Suit – Designed by Jerad Marantz: Make the best out of any situation with the Apunkalyptic Suit, featuring a low-tech design that shows what Peter Parker can do with limited resources and a strong will.

Stone Monkey Suit – Designed by Victoria Ying: Heavily inspired by Chinese legends, this suit brings an acrobatic and uniquely mischievous design to the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The suit is practical and stylish!

Tactical Suit – Designed by Bend Studios: From Bend’s concept artists Joel Mandish and Darren Quach, the Tactical Suit is inspired by Japanese media and the vast universe of comics. It’s a futuristic and lighter design that stands out in our roster of Digital Deluxe Edition suits.

Aurantia Suit – Designed by Raf Grassetti: The Aurantia Suit is an evolution of traditional Spider-Man designs that incorporates slick and practical spider motifs! Highlights include antennas infused into the mask elements, giving it a stealthy appearance made for Peter Parker!

25th Century Suit – Designed by Anthony Francisco: Featuring an ultramodern design, this suit incorporates a unique fishbowl-like helmet and an array of lights. This futuristic suit sports bulky yet fashionable boots and a sleek design all around.

The EnC0ded Suit – Designed by Kris Anka: The EnC0ded Suit brings a cyberpunk flare to Miles Morales’ wardrobe! If you look closely at the suit, you may spot a few interesting details such as abstract lettering reminiscent of popular phrases from Spider-Man lore!

Biomechanical Suit – Designed by Jerad Marantz: The merger between organics and mechanics, the Biomechanical Suit is inspired by popular anime creature designs, pushing an “otherworldly” style in its use of materials and themes.

Red Spectre Suit – Designed by Sweeney Boo: Let’s paint the town red! The Red Spectre Suit spotlights the young and adventurous nature of Miles Morales. It merges Spidey’s heroic motifs with stylish fashion!

Tokusatsu Suit – Designed by Julia Blattman: This design takes heavy inspiration from the world of insects and live-action Japanese media known as Tokusatsu. The design keeps Miles Morales’ iconic red and black color palette and incorporates a grand sense of Tokusatsu-like heroism!

Agimat Suit – Designed by Anthony Francisco: Inspired by the indigenous tribes of the Philippines, the Agimat Suit is a playful and colorful design suited for Miles Morales. The suit gives off a hint of royalty with its high contrast purple and gold color palette!

On top of all the exciting news today, we’re thrilled to announce a special collab with EARTHGANG (feat. Benji) to bring you “Swing,” a new music track featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Listen to it first in our DDE trailer above! For “Swing” and other music from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can listen to the full soundtrack showcasing a score from award-winning composer John Paesano on your favorite music streaming platform starting October 20th.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches October 20, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5! Pre-order your copy on PlayStation Store to receive early unlocks to two new suits, the Web Grabber gadget, and 3 Skill Points. For more information on all-things Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, please follow Insomniac Games on social media!