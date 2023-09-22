Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Quest for Camelot headed to Nintendo Switch Online library

Kirby fans who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack are in luck! One of the classic Game Boy Advance Kirby titles, Kirby & The Amazing Mirror is headed to the service in the very near future (September 29th)… in addition to Kirby’s Star Stacker, which is a SNES title that is a remake of a Game Boy game.

Additional games landing on the service includes Quest for Camelot and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!, both originally NES/Famicom releases. Note: these will not require the Expansion Pack unlike Kirby & The Amazing Mirror.

Check out some screens from Kirby & The Amazing Mirror and read on for the details.

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror screens:

A Kirby classic is coming to the growing collection of Game Boy Advance games available with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership!* On Sep. 29, the Kirby & The Amazing Mirror game will join four previously Japan-only titles that made their U.S. debuts earlier this month, including Kirby’s Star Stacker from the Super Famicom system. Note that Kirby & The Amazing Mirror requires a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, while the other games can be accessed with either a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Game Boy Advance

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror – The Mirror World, which exists in the skies of Dream Land, has been invaded by an evil shadow, and Kirby’s the only one who can save the day. Fortunately, he won’t have to go at it alone: He’s been split into four Kirbys of different colors, and he can call up his colorful clones to lend a hand when needed. Summon Red, Yellow and Green Kirby to help solve puzzles, fight enemies or take out the big baddies. Use copy abilities such as the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the melee master Smash Bros. Kirby while platforming through the mazelike world.

Super NES

Kirby’s Star Stacker – Join Kirby as he stacks the falling stars with help from his friends, but watch out for King Dedede, who is out to stop you. This is the Super Famicom remake of the 1997 Game Boy original.

Game Boy

Quest for Camelot – This action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy Color system in 1998, has you take on the role of Kayley, daughter of the slain Sir Lionel, a knight of the Round Table. It’s up to you to recover Excalibur and save Camelot.

NES

Joy Mech Fight – This robot-fighting game, released only in Japan for the Famicom system in 1993, features Dr. Little Eamon and Sukapon, a robot he created. Dr. Ivan Walnach has declared his intent to conquer the world with his robots, and it’s up to Dr. Eamon to stop him.

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! – In this action game released for the Famicom system in Japan in 1990, four teams face off during field day to compete in the Yumemi cross-country race, the obstacle course, the ball-smashing competition and the knock-out fight.

With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**, and several other benefits and special offers. For more information, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.