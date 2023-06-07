Kirby, Blaster Master, Harvest Moon, more join the Nintendo Switch Online library

Nintendo has been steadily adding new titles to the Nintendo Switch Online library, and if you’ve been looking for something new to check out (well not “new” as they are NES, Game Boy and SNES titles), then there’s a set of four classic games in the catalog beginning… right now.

The titles in this wave include Game Boy games Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below, SNES release Harvest Moon and Mystery Tower originally for the original NES.

Check out the details and some screens below!

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Harvest Moon, Mystery Tower screens:



Ready to have a ball with four classic titles on your Nintendo Switch system? You’re in luck, because Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Harvest Moon and Mystery Tower are playable right now. You can play all these games and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership! Game Boy Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble – When you move, Kirby moves! This action game was released for the Game Boy Color system in 2001 and features the ever-adorable Kirby! In this game, it’s all about how Kirby tilts and tumbles! This twist on classic Kirby gameplay adds new levels of fun. Kirby moves left, right, forward and backward based on the movement of the system you hold in your hands! This version replicates the motion controls from the original Game Boy Color version. Tilt your Nintendo Switch system or controller to play. Go, Kirby, go!

