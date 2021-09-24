Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Switch spring 2022

In case you missed one of the bigger announcements during that surprise Nintendo Direct broadcast later yesterday, Kirby is back and is going 3D for the first time on the Nintendo Switch.
3D in this case meaning a proper 3D platformer type game and not a traditional side-scrolling adventure. Nintendo revealed a somewhat vague spring 2022 date for the game, but for now check out the media released thus far below including screens and the reveal trailer
Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer:
Kirby and the Forgotten Land screens:
The next Kirby adventure on the Nintendo Switch system is going 3D! In this new 3D platforming game, players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities. What lies in store for Kirby as he explores a mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization? Find out when Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.