Jackbox Party Pack 10 gets October release date

As has been noted many times before, this October is looking jam-packed. Today it got a little more crazy, with the announcement that the next Jackbox Party Pack is arriving October 19th.

Of course, October release dates have become an annual tradition for the Jackbox series, with the next one being the tenth in the illustrious series. While Jackbox 10 won’t garner quite the same level of attention as, say, Spider-Man 2 or Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this year’s edition still features a pretty solid line-up of games.

While the highlight is the return of Tee-KO (in Tee-KO 2, obviously), the other four games are all looking fairly promising. Personally, as a trivia buff I’m keen to play Timejinx, but I suspect that Fixytext will also provide a fair amount of fun. Dodo Re Mi

and Hypnotorious both look they belong in the category of social games, which can be hit or miss when it comes to this series, but I’m still eager to try them all.

Read on to see screenshots and a launch video, along with more details about the launch. Jackbox Party Pack 10 will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

