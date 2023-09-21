Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy gets on the docket for a January 2024 release

In case you missed out on TGS Online Special Program from earlier today, Capcom was nice enough to drop off an official release date for the multiplatform release of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. But much to our objections… the game will not be making its case until next year: January 25th, 2024 to be exact.

But hey, at least it’ll be jam-packed with content from Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice along with previously available DLC — and lots of nice special features for fans including an animation studio and galleries .

Oh well! Check out some evidence of the progress they’ve been making on the title below and stay tuned for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC later this winter.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Release Date Trailer:



Take that! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Takes Apollo’s Titillating Trials to New Consoles Capcom shared new revelations to present for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy during Tokyo Game Show! Puzzling crime scenes and devious legal duels await as Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy begins session on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam on Jan. 25, 2024. Look forward to experiencing classic courtroom showdowns from Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in just a few months! Prospective defense attorneys can experience Apollo’s trials and tribulations to the fullest with improved HD resolution, smoother animations, all presented in 16:9 aspect ratio for the entire collection. A newly created UI will also be added to fit modern screen sizes along with enhanced menu and system features for players to fully immerse themselves in courtroom catharsis! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be available for $49.99 and includes special items that will have players excited to fight for justice! Animation Studio : Piece together actions, gestures, and iconic voice lines for fan-favorite characters such as Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, Athena Cykes, and more! Then, pair them with in-game backgrounds and music tracks, press play, and enjoy the unforgettable antics that unfold.

: Piece together actions, gestures, and iconic voice lines for fan-favorite characters such as Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, Athena Cykes, and more! Then, pair them with in-game backgrounds and music tracks, press play, and enjoy the unforgettable antics that unfold. Orchestra Hall : Relive key courtroom moments with a total of 175 music tracks, including songs from previous Ace Attorney Orchestra Concerts and background music from each title in the collection, as well as animated chibi characters playing along to the music.

: Relive key courtroom moments with a total of 175 music tracks, including songs from previous Ace Attorney Orchestra Concerts and background music from each title in the collection, as well as animated chibi characters playing along to the music. Art Gallery: Investigate behind the scenes with a collection of over 400 pieces of art, illustrations, background art, and more. Previously Available DLC: Players can enjoy content previously released as paid DLC from titles within the collection such as costume packs and special episodes for free! For more information about Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, visit the official website.