Get ready to fight as Sonic Superstars shows off Battle Mode

Sonic Superstars arrives in less than a month, which means that we’re getting more and more info about Sonic & friends’ newest adventure.

Today, we got details on the game’s battle mode. As you can read below, Battle Mode actually includes four different types of battles — racing, survival, collecting stars, and firing bullets at your competition — and you win the game by winning three random stages. Thankfully, the mode will be available both online and offline, so if you want to get good before pitting yourself against the rest of the world, you’ll be able to do so.

Sonic Superstars arrives on pretty much every platform on October 17th, so here are some screenshots to tide you over, followed by the official press release!

In Battle Mode, players will take control of a Metal Fighter, customize it to their liking, and compete to win in three rounds of randomly selected battle stages: Race – Reach the goal before the other players.

Zap Scrap – Shoot bullets to attack other players. Points are added when you damage an opponent and decrease when you take damage. Open an item box to earn a single powered up bullet.

Star Snatcher – Collect stars within the time limit. You will lose one star if you take damage.

Survival – Stay on the stage until the end while avoiding cannonballs flying from the back of the screen. The scaffolding will collapse if it is hit by a cannonball, or if you stay in one place for too long. If you fall off the screen, then you are out of the game. Points are earned according to the battle ranking for each round and the player with the most aggregate points wins! In online battles, you can also earn Medals and use them in the shop to purchase custom parts for your Metal Fighter. The type of parts you can purchase will increase as you progress through the game. Please note, changing parts does not affect your Metal Fighter’s abilities. In offline battle mode, you can play single player against AI opponents or with up to three other players in split-screen mode. There are no Medals or Rank changes in offline mode. Sonic fans can pre-order the Physical and Digital Standard or Digital Deluxe editions of Sonic Superstars ahead of launch at sonicsuperstars.com to receive an exclusive in-game LEGO Eggman character skin. Also, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024 to earn a classic, redefined skin for Amy Rose in Sonic Superstars when the game is released on October 17. Please visit the Sonic Superstars official website for full terms and conditions.