Dive into a fresh new Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Launch Trailer

2023 has truly been a year in Gaming and we still have several months till that ends. Horror fans especially have been eating well this year.

With the release of Resident Evil 4 remake earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before we learned about the Ada focused DLC, which is finally arriving this week and we cannot wait to get our hands on it!

Following up on our details for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways release date announcement comes a fresh new Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Launch Trailer!

The single player story expansion is set to launch on September 21st, so this trailer should set the stage nicely for those who are excited to check it out.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for our coverage of the game when it goes live.

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Launch Trailer:



Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways - Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Separate Ways tells the story of Ada Wong, providing an alternate perspective on Resident Evil 4 that answers lingering questions from the main story. This content was included as an extra mode in the original game, and now returns as an expanded story DLC for the remake of Resident Evil 4. As Ada, players can utilize her iconic Grappling Gun, which adds an extra level of speed and excitement to the gameplay. All the key actions from the main game return here as well, including melee attacks, parries, and other knife actions.