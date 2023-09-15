Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC and VR Mode get detailed and dated

Hot off the PlayStation State of Play event comes an update for the new Separate Ways DLC story content for the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake.

Set to go live on September 21st, 2023 (next week!) the new content pairs up Ada Wong and Leon S. Kennedy for a sneaky new mission, set in a new environment with some unique new gear in the form of a grappling gun. The DLC will set players back $9.99 when it hits the PlayStation, Xbox and PC/Steam digital storefronts. Alongside the new content will come an update to The Mercenaries mode too.

PlayStation VR2 players will be thrilled to get their hands on the VR Mode which is scheduled for a winter release, and is looking extremely good thus far and will be exclusive to the PS5-powered headset.

See the info and the media below!

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Story DLC story screens:

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode screens:

Resident Evil 4 – DLC Reveal Trailer:



Today, Capcom revealed Separate Ways, a new story DLC for Resident Evil 4 that is emerging from the shadows on Sept. 21, 2023. Separate Ways explores another side of the reawakened tale, following Ada Wong on a clandestine mission that reunites the agent with Leon S. Kennedy during his search for the president’s missing daughter. Alongside the release of Separate Ways, a free update for The Mercenaries will go live the same day, introducing Ada Wong and her notorious employer Albert Wesker as playable characters for the popular bonus mode. The new trailer also debuted thrilling footage of Resident Evil 4 VR Mode. This immersive new way to experience the main campaign of Resident Evil 4 is coming to PlayStation VR2 as free DLC this winter. Resident Evil 4 VR Mode brings the action closer than ever before and dials up the intensity with intuitive PlayStation VR2 Sense controls that include dual wielding, realistic weapon handling, enhanced knife action, and more. To watch the Separate Ways and Resident Evil 4 VR Mode trailer, please visit the Resident Evil YouTube channel, and for the latest information and assets, visit the official Resident Evil 4 website and Capcom Press Center. In Separate Ways, Ada Wong travels to a lonely and rural part of Europe to infiltrate a village controlled by the religious group known as Los Iluminados. Under orders from Albert Wesker, Ada is assigned to obtain the cult’s darkest secret: a mysterious material known as “the Amber.” Her operation intertwines with Leon S. Kennedy’s search for the president’s missing daughter, providing an alternate perspective on the main story that uncovers events that unfold behind the scenes. Alongside the highly acclaimed gunplay, combat, and knife mechanics of Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways introduces an additional feature to the experience that takes the fast-paced action to exciting new heights. For this exhilarating mission, Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun that can be used to swing across chasms, make rapid ascents, and plunge into the depths below. She can also wield the device in combat to take on enemies in close quarters and launch into melee takedowns from a distance. Separate Ways will be available for $9.99 USD as a downloadable add-on for Resident Evil 4 on Sept. 21 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is planned for release this winter as free DLC exclusively for PlayStation VR2.