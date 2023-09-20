Arc System Works reveals the cover of Double Dragon Collection on the Switch as well as release dates for 2 other Double Dragon titles

You’ve witnessed the Gaiden and pretty soon you’ll be experiencing the original Double Dragon titles on the Nintendo Switch as Arc System Works revealed the cover art to the Double Dragon Collection! Taking the front are the Lee Brothers Billy and Jimmy with Billy’s girlfriend Marian and a trio of foes Linda and probably Abobo and Willy.

The collection will pack Double Dragon 1-4, Super Double Dragon, and Double Dragon Advance. With the latter titles being available digitally a la carte, making the numbered titles exclusive to the collection which can only be bought physically. Somewhat of a head scratching release method but I’m sure Arc has a method to their madness.

Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance will be available digitally on November 9th and PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Double Dragon Collection will release exclusively on the Switch as a physical release in early 2024.

Double Dragon Collection art/screens:

DOUBLE DRAGON ADVANCE Launch Announcement Trailer



SUPER DOUBLE DRAGON launch announcement trailer



