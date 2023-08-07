You won’t give up an arm and a leg for more Mortal Kombat character reveals

The continuity might be new, but there are sure a lot of familiar faces in Lord Liu Kang’s new reality! On the penultimate day of EVO 2023, Netherrealm Studios showed a new trailer which revealed more kombatants and kameo fighters for their upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. Leading off is the Reptile, a lizard man whose ability to assume a human form has led him to become an outcast amongst his people.

Ashrah, an anomalous demon who managed to purge most of the evil from within herself returns to the title after last appearing in 2006’s MK: Armageddon. The third kombatant is Havik…whose name doesn’t exactly hide which side he pledges his allegiance to. His unorthodox fighting style includes tearing himself apart to bludgeon those who cherish order above anything else.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set for a September 19th release on PC, Switch, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Pre-orders will guarantee access to the Beta which will be happening on August 18th to the 21st. It’ll be interesting to see if these 3 Banished will be playable in this beta, but time will tell, I suppose.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Banished fighter reveals screens:



Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Banished Trailer:



