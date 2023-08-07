Start your day right with a couple of new fighters for Tekken 8!

Katsuhiro Harada just can’t get a break, people are always asking him for things and at this year’s EVO, some guy breached the stage and demanded “Tekken X…” something, before being ushered off the stage. Needless to say the Director of Tekken and General Manager of Bandai Namco games soldiered on to give the fans in the Mandalay Bay arena and those watching at home what they wanted…some good ass Tekken news, more character reveals!

After missing the last entry of Tekken, the enigmatic ninja Raven returns to show the fruits of his training. And oh boy did he grind during his time away from the game. Sporting the ability to summon shadow clones, they’ll definitely enable him to strike his enemies in ways they can’t expect. His trailer also showcases some stages that are pretty out there visually. It will be interesting to see if his Tekken 7 replacement Master Raven will return or will she slink back into the shadows.

The second announcement is of a brand new fighter who’s probably going to stir a lot of reactions amongst the community. Azucena, she’s the heir to a Peruvian coffee farm and fights to promote coffee to the greater world. Utilizes feints and counter attacks to put her foes down, you’ll definitely want to stay close and wait for your opponent to make the first move. I’m definitely a fan of the jittery endless energy the character exudes (I’m sure it’s all the coffee she imbibes) and look forward to seeing the beatings this character will dole out in the hands of capable players.

The cast is ballooning up, but we’re still waiting for the most important…a release date. Regardless, I’m definitely chomping at the bit to play some more Tekken, hopefully it’s sooner than later.

Tekken 8 is expected to be release on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S

TEKKEN 8 — Raven Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

TEKKEN 8 — Azucena Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

