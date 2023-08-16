Tune into the annual Destiny 2 Showcase next Tuesday

Get ready fellow Guardians, Bungie is gearing up to show off what’s next for Destiny 2 in their yearly Destiny 2 Showcase!

To appropriately hype us up the studio dropped a recap trailer (embedded below) — but tune in for the real deal next Tuesday on August 22nd at around 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET to see what we can expect from the upcoming The Final Shape expansion and more. There will be a pre-show kicking off an hour earlier and also Twitch drops for those who choose to watch the event there.

Check out some of the details below and check back for our recap next week.

On Tuesday, August 22, Bungie will host their annual Destiny 2 Showcase to share more details on the upcoming The Final Shape expansion, Season 22, the next reprised raid, and more. The pre-show begins at 8 AM PT on Tuesday, August 22, while the main Showcase will start at 9 AM PT. After the Showcase, the live post-show will begin with a roundtable discussion about what to expect in the coming year for Destiny 2. For anyone watching on Twitch, Bungie has enabled Twitch Drops, gifting viewers an exclusive emblem if they watch for 30 minutes any time from the start of the Showcase until the end of the post-show.