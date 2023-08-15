South Park: Snow Day returns the franchise to the 3D realm

Some of us gamers have been traumatized by the folks of South Park entering the 3rd Dimension (those damn PS1 and N64 games have no place in my collection and they never will!), but the games we’ve been treated to in the last decade have been pretty good, so maybe we have nothing to worry about…right?

THQ, Question Games and South Park Studios are hoping to correct past mistakes with their new title South Park: Snow Day! From what can be gleaned from the trailer the title appears to be a Diablo-style action title with character customization (you’re gonna be playing yet another “new kid”) all while school is out because of…you guessed it, a snow day. Eric Cartman is in his Grand Wizard King guise…so perhaps Snow Day will have ties to the Stick of Truth?

Anyways time will tell, but I guess we’ll be going down to South Park in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Hopefully we’ll have ourselves a time!

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! | Reveal Trailer:



