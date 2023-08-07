Street Fighter 6 gets shelltastic with a TMNT collaboration, new A.K.I. fighter reveal

Capcom had a few things to show off at this past weekend’s EVO event, including a new mysterious fighter for Street Fighter 6 (A.K.I.) and maybe more importantly, a collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

The Street Fighter 6 x TMNT, which kicks off tomorrow August 8th, will bring all sorts of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles customizations to the game including avatar costumes, gear, emotes, titles, chat stamps, in-game mobile wallpaper, camera frames… phew, and more.

Check out the screens and trailers for the new character and all that TMNT fun below.

Street Fighter 6 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration Trailer:



Street Fighter 6 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration Trailer



Street Fighter 6 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration screens:

Street Fighter 6 – A.K.I. Teaser Trailer:



Street Fighter 6 - A.K.I. Teaser Trailer



Congratulations to all the amazing competitors who battled it out to become the best of the best at Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2023! For fans in attendance and those watching live around the world, Street Fighter 6 dropped a shelltastic announcement with the unveil of an in-game collaboration with the leanest, meanest, and greenest turtles out there – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Starting on August 8, 2023, Street Fighter 6 players will be able to style their custom avatars with new TMNT gear and emotes, apply fun new Titles, send TMNT stamps to the chat, customize their in-game mobile wallpaper and camera frames, and even turn their World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into their favorite Turtle! High Three! Evo also marked the captivating debut of the mysterious A.K.I., soon to be the 20th playable Street Fighter 6 character, with her first in-game cinematic footage from the single-player World Tour mode as a surprise stinger for the crowd. A.K.I. will be released in Fall 2023 and we’ll have much more to share about her at a later date. To check out both the TMNT and A.K.I. reveal trailers, please visit YouTube (TMNT trailer, A.K.I. trailer), and for the latest assets and information on Street Fighter 6, visit the official Street Fighter 6 website. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is the second branded partnership within Street Fighter 6 since its release in June 2023, following a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger at launch. The TMNT collaboration invites players to show off their Turtle fandom in various fun ways, while also decking out the in-game social center – Battle Hub – with TMNT banners, signage, and trailers. The heroes in a half shell are also starring in their latest movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in theaters now from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions, and produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Street Fighter 6 is the latest game in the storied Street Fighter franchise, representing the next evolution of the series with an all-new single player World Tour mode, a community-focused Battle Hub mode, and the culmination of core gameplay modes present via Fighting Ground. The game has already sold more than 2 million units worldwide. Players can purchase the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition now on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.