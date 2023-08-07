Red Dead Redemption arriving on Switch, PS4 on August 17th

It’s somehow been more than thirteen years since the first Red Dead Redemption came out, which means that an entire generation of people has grown up without being able to play one of the greatest games of all time on current-gen hardware. Today, Rockstar Games announced they’d be remedying that problem: Red Dead Redemption arrives on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 in less than two weeks, on August 17th.

And Switch and PS4 owners won’t just be getting the story of John Marston battling Dutch’s Boys, either. The package will also include Undead Nightmare, which means that you’re basically getting two of the best games ever in one convenient package.

It’ll be interesting to see how this runs on the Switch, given the, uh, subpar performance of GTA III not too long ago (not to mention the early glimpses we’ve had of one of RDR’s contemporaries, the Arkham Trilogy, running on the Switch). Still, Double Eleven are working in bringing the game over to the Nintendo’s hybrid console, and they have a decent track record, so hopefully that augurs well.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough, with the game releasing only ten days from now (or October 13th if you want to wait for a physical version of the game).

Experience the epic Western adventure Red Dead Redemption and its groundbreaking zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, as both games come to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for the very first time in a single package. In a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios, the Switch and PS4 versions bring the two classic experiences together again for both new players and original fans to enjoy across modern consoles, including backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5. One of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with over 170 Game of the Year Awards, Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. Relive, or experience for the first time, the events immediately following the epic tale of honor and loyalty in the 2018 blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 as Marston hunts down his former friends and outlaws Bill Williamson, Javier Escuella, and his former gang leader, Dutch van der Linde as the era of the cowboy comes to its end. Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and PS4 also includes Undead Nightmare, the hallowed story expansion that reimagines the world of Red Dead Redemption as Marston fights to survive a relentless zombie horde and searches for a cure in a spooky, supernatural twist on the Western genre. In addition to both classic, single-player experiences, newly supported languages include, for the first time, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store, with physical releases arriving October 13. Add Red Dead Redemption to your wish list now on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store to receive a notification when it becomes available.