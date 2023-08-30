Sea of Stars splashes down today on all platforms

The day has finally come as Children of the Solstice take their first steps to become the Warriors of the Solstice. The sophomore effort of Sabotage Studio (The Messenger), Sea of Stars is a love letter to 16-bit RPGs and features music from Yasunori Mitsuda who scored the legendary Chrono Trigger is releasing on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. For those who are members of Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Extra, the game will be included as a part of your active subscription.

The game already has garnered near universal praise, including Gaming Age’s very own Dustin Chadwell who scored the game an A in a review published a day ago. So while I didn’t get tapped to cover the game (I was already a backer of the game’s kickstarter campaign…so it’s a bit of a conflict of interest) I’m looking forward to taking my time with this title and I can definitely see this gaming being in conversation when game of the year discussions come rolling around in a couple of months

Regardless of whether you are getting the game as part of a subscription gaming service, crowdfunding campaign or just a straight purchase. You owe it to yourself if you are fan of RPGs to give this game a fair shake, also fans of Sabotage Studio’s first title will also find the universe oddly familiar.

Sea of Stars is available digitally today on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. For a physical version, check out back in 2024 when iam8bit will be giving you a copy you can hold and hug forever and ever!

Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.