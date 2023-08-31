New looter-shooter Relic Hunters Legend gears up for Early Access on September 25th

Gearbox Publishing are teaming up with developer Rogue Snail to release a fun and spunky new top-down looter-shooter by the name of Relic Hunters Legend in the very near future: September 25th, 2023 to be exact.

The colorful PC title, which will be available on Steam, is set to release as an early access release and will include 4-player online co-op along with a single player story-driven adventure beginning at only $14.99. Those who wish to scale up the content can opt for higher tiers such as the Heroic Content Upgrade Pack for $19.99 or the all-inclusive Legendary Edition for $34.99. See the chart below.

Check out the new trailer and screens below, along with details on the various Early Access tiers and more.

Relic Hunters Legend Official Story Trailer:



Relic Hunters Legend screens:

Brazilian developer Rogue Snail and Gearbox Publishing today announced that the upcoming top-down looter-shooter Relic Hunters Legend will launch into Early Access worldwide on September 25, 2023 on Steam. In Relic Hunters Legend, players will travel across the galaxy with a diverse cast of rowdy Relic Hunters in action-packed 4-player online multiplayer missions and single player story adventures. Fight back against the evil Duke Ducan by looting powerful gear, unleashing unique abilities, and uncovering Relics that hold the truth about the past. Watch the new animated official cinematic story trailer here. Relic Hunters Legend Early Access Editions and Content Pack are available to wishlist for PC via Steam. Two different Relic Hunters Legend Editions will be offered for players at the launch of Early Access, with each featuring the base game as well as unique digital content. The Heroic Content Upgrade Pack is available for players who purchase the base game through the Rebel Edition and want to get access to more of the Early Access exclusive digital content. Additional details about the Relic Hunters Legend Early Access Editions and Content Pack can be found below: Rebel Edition (base game) – $14.99 Relic Hunters Legend base game on Steam Early Access player badge

Heroic Content Upgrade Pack (does not include base game) – $19.99 Golden Early Access player banner Digital comic book (120 pages) Exclusive Early Access bubble pack Exclusive Kami accessory for all playable characters Gold-themed skin (hair, shirt, bottom) for all playable characters Star-themed skin (hair, shirt, bottom) for Seven

Legendary Edition (bundle of Rebel Edition and Heroic Content Upgrade Pack) – $34.99 Relic Hunters Legend base game on Steam Early Access player badge Golden Early Access player banner Digital comic book (120 pages) Exclusive Early Access bubble pack Exclusive Kami accessory for all playable characters Gold-themed skins (hair, shirt, bottom) for all playable characters Star-themed skin (hair, shirt, bottom) for Seven

Find more details about the Early Access launch in the blog post here. “Our team at Rogue Snail has put in a lot of energy, effort, and love to create an incredibly fun looter-shooter experience that’s packed with several gameplay modes, tons of features, a loveable cast of captivating characters and lots of laughs,” said Renata Rapyo, Rogue Snail CEO. “The upcoming Early Access launch is a huge milestone in our ongoing development of the game. We’re super excited to get Relic Hunters Legend in the hands of our awesome community and players worldwide.”

“Rogue Snail’s dedication to bringing Relic Hunters Legend to life shines through in every aspect of the player experience, and we’re honored to be their publishing partner,” said Steve Gibson, President of Gearbox Publishing. “Looter-shooters have a special place in our hearts here at Gearbox. We couldn’t be happier to be a part of bringing players on this new adventure that is so full of unique, diverse characters that Rogue Snail created.” Relic Hunters Legend invites players to: Be A Rebel – A vibrant, lore-rich world with an equally colorful and unique cast of characters, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and personalities.

Power Up – Explore a variety of highly replayable missions as you comb your way through the universe, gathering powerful loot and facing off against intergalactic threats. With a wide range of weapons, gear, and skills to unlock and suit the way you play, Relic Hunters Legend is fun to learn and challenging to master.

Embark on Adventures – There are many ways for players to experience this new world. They can dive in solo to experience the Story Mode; group up with friends in the online co-op mode; or meet new, fellow Hunters in missions designed for up to four players.

Take Back Time – Play as the mysterious character Seven and unlock all the playable Relic Hunter characters in the single-player Story Mode campaign. Uncover a story about time travel, lost memories, and friendship while facing off against the tyrannical Duke Ducan and his evil minions. For more information, and to stay up to date on Relic Hunters Legend, visit www.relichunters.com. Follow the official Steam page, X, and TikTok channels.