Quake II enhanced rerelease available for consoles, PC right now

As hinted at prior to QuakeCon, id Software and Bethesda have dropped off a surprise, enhanced release of Quake II for pretty much all consoles and the PC.

The $9.99 release is content complete and enhanced in numerous ways including high resolution 4K widescreen support; higher quality models, animation, AI, cinematics, more polished visuals; online crossplay multiplayer and co-op support, and more. The game comes with a pair of the original Mission Packs along with the all-new “Call of the Machine” Expansion too.

Check out the announcement with the official trailer, screens and more below.

Quake II – Official Trailer (2023):



Quake II screens:

id Software’s critically acclaimed Strogg-stomping first-person shooter from 1997 returns enhanced with the Quake II rerelease, available now on Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Experience the Original Game, Enhanced

Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake II, now with: Up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support

Enhanced models

Improved enemy animations and gore

Improved and restored AI behaviors

Enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing and depth of field

The original heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, and more

Online multiplayer and co-op support

*Maximum display resolutions vary by platform Get Both of the Original Mission Packs

Quake II includes both original mission packs: “The Reckoning,” featuring 18 campaign levels and 7 deathmatch maps, and “Ground Zero,” featuring 15 campaign levels and 14 deathmatch maps. Mission Pack: The Reckoning

Mission Pack: Ground Zero Play the All-New “Call of the Machine” Expansion

A brand-new Quake II experience from MachineGames consisting of 28 campaign levels and one multiplayer deathmatch map. In the depths of Strogg space lies the Machine, a singularity capable of collapsing the fabric of reality. Fight across time and space to find the Strogg-Maker, destroy it, and change the destiny of man and machine. Enjoy Online & Local Multiplayer and Co-op

Fight the hostile Strogg through the gritty, military sci-fi campaign and expansions in 4-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for 16-player (online),*4-player (local split-screen), or *8-player (local split-screen) matches. Bot support for offline and online deathmatch and team deathmatch modes are included. *Supports 4-player local split-screen multiplayer on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. Supports 8-player local split-screen multiplayer on PC and Xbox Series S and X. Play Together with Crossplay

Play the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go toe-to-toe in multiplayer matches with your friends regardless of platform. Crossplay is supported among PC (controller-enabled), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the enhanced version of the original Quake II, check out this article here: https://bethesda.net/en/article/6ucW3H8R8mYDWrn3ndqgYX/quake-ii-enhanced-release Quake II Vinyl Announced

In addition, the original Quake II soundtrack is coming to vinyl later this year via our music partner Laced Records. For more details on the album and how to pre-order, please visit www.lacedrecords.com