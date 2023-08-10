Ghostrunner 2 beta sign ups begin ahead of a huge news drop later this month

Ghostrunner fans won’t have to wait much longer to continue the adventures of Jack and find out what lies beyond the Dharma Tower as developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games gears up to drop exciting news regarding their upcoming title Ghostrunner 2 on August 21st.

In the meantime the developer dropped a video giving a recap of what’s happened so far and has opened up sign ups for a Beta that will be taking place sometime in the near future. Get a glimpse at what new skills Jack will have in his next adventure and possibly shape development of the title with your feedback! The recap video is embedded below and the link to sign up for the beta can be accessed here. Slots are limited and will be rewarded at random and participants will also be listed in the game’s credits!

Ghostrunner 2 is expected to release within 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

Ghostrunner Story Recap (ESRB):



Watch the Ghostrunner Recap and register for the Ghostrunner 2 Beta. *Spoiler warning* – video contains the ending of Ghostrunner. Set one year after the critically acclaimed sci-fi smash, Ghostrunner 2 sees cyber ninja protagonist Jack emerging from the deathtrap of Dharma Tower for the first time to explore the sprawling wasteland beyond. Featuring intense fast-paced-push-forward combat, and deeply challenging gameplay, the sequel promises to up the ante from the original in every conceivable way, including, for the first time, vehicular combat as Jack takes to the wastelands on his new motorcycle. Bursting with new powers, upgradeable abilities, traversal mechanics, an expanded narrative, deeper world building, and devilish new enemies, Ghostrunner 2 is the ultimate power fantasy… every kill will be earned. Adapt to, and master the gameplay as only a cyber ninja would. Be under no illusion…. blood will run. Accompanied by a killer synthwave soundtrack, Ghostrunner 2 is released later in 2023.