Is your Bod…Reggie Fils-Aimé headlines PAX West

Better put on your best whites because we’re gradually approaching the end of Summer and that also means it’s time for PAX West again! The original PAX is back in its home at the Seattle Convention Center and headlining it is someone who’s extremely familiar with the region. Former President and COO of Nintendo of America, the father of Pizza Hut’s Bigfoot Pizza, the towering Bronx native, Reggie Fils-Aimé!

Taking time from his retirement, Reggie will take to the Main Stage and kick off the show with a keynote speech which will detail his career and his rise to notoriety when he joined Nintendo of America. Bravo souls can participate in the keynote by submitting their questions for a Q&A via this form linked here. Whose inquiry will warrant an impassioned response and who will get the death stare for a question that he’s been asked hundreds and hundreds of times (He will never give you Mother 3…stop asking!).

Reggie’s presence won’t be the only exciting part of PAX West. There’s mainstays such as the Omegathon, the plethora of programming and all the exhibitors on the show floor…word is a couple of editors of Gaming Age might be present and would love for you to attend their meet & greet!

Badges for the show are still available whether it be for the entire weekend or just a single day. Don’t miss out on a chance to check out what’s coming in gaming, board gaming and more!