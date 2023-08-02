Drummer plays the first 30 minutes of The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale Games is back and their first title since their re-formation in 2019 is, you guessed it, a choice based episodic game based on an existing IP, in this case it’s The Expanse. The Sci-Fi series which ran on SYFY, but picked up by Amazon Studios, running 6 seasons between 2015 to 2022. The Expanse: A Telltale Series takes place before the TV series and puts you in control of Camina Drummer, the XO (executive officer, think first mate) of the ship, The Artemis.

In celebration of the release of the first episode on July 27th and the impending release of the second episode on August 19th, Telltale Games released a Let’s Play video of the first episode. Helmed by Game Director Stephan Frost of Deck Nine Games and Cara Gee, the actor who portrays the game’s protagonist Camina Drummer, we’re going to be treated to a run of the game as well as a slew of behind the scenes tidbits. Obviously spoilers a plenty, so if you are interested, it’s best that you complete Episode 1 before viewing this video series.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series: Episode 1 is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Drummer Plays Episode One [Part One] – The Expanse: A Telltale Series:



Drummer Plays Episode One [Part One] - The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Watch this video on YouTube

The Expanse: A Telltale Series throws you straight into the magboots of XO Camina Drummer as she scavenges wrecked ships, survives a mutiny, and combats fearsome pirates. True to Telltale style, the game has you making critical decisions throughout, but we got to wondering… what would Drummer do? To settle our curiosity, Cara Gee who plays Drummer in both The Expanse TV series and the Telltale Series, sat down with Stephan Frost, Game Director, for a playthrough of Episode One! PART TWO COMING SOON