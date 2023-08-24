K-Pop finds its groove in Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Conscription into the South Korean Army can’t stop BTS from partying with Samba! The on hiatus K-Pop group will be contributing 2 songs to the upcoming K-pop music pack that will be released on September 27th, nearly a month after the party starts for the title on August 29th. Dynamite and Permission to Dance will join FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid as the songs you’ll be able to shake it to in the latest iteration of the quirky rhythm game.

If K-Pop music isn’t your cup of tea (I certainly wouldn’t say that…but there’s some people that are like that! Please don’t hurt me!), the game will offer other add-ons featuring a variety of other musical genres, such as the Japanese Music Pack featuring artists like Eve, Ken Matsudaira and GUMI. However if you only care about video game music, the Sonic the Hedgehog and SEGA music packs might be up your alley, the later featuring the infamously meme-y Baka Mitai from the Like a Dragon Series. Each pack individually will cost $4.99, but owners of the digital deluxe version of the title will nab both SEGA music packs as part of their purchase.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on August 29th. What a fun way to close out the summer!

SEGA®️ announced today that a new K-Pop Music Pack featuring world renowned artists BTS and FIFTY FIFTY will be released as paid downloadable content (DLC) for Samba de Amigo: Party Central on September 27! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will launch for Nintendo Switch™️ on August 29. The K-Pop Music Pack includes the following popular tracks: “Dynamite” by BTS

“Permission to Dance” by BTS

“Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up” by FIFTY FIFTY This pack joins a growing list of downloadable content scheduled to be released for Samba de Amigo: Party Central. To recap, announced DLC plans include the following: August 29

Sonic the Hedgehog™️ Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP) “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure™

“Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors™: Ultimate

“I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers™ Japanese Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve

“MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira

“KING” by GUMI September 27

SEGA Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP)* “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

“Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5™: Part 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume & Accessories Pack

Tails Costume & Accessories Pack

Super Monkey Ball™️ Costume & Accessories Pack

Puyo Puyo™️ Accessories Pack

Space Channel 5 Costume & Accessories Pack One more thing to share: the free playable demo for Samba de Amigo: Party Central, which was released last week on the Nintendo eShop in the Americas, is now available in Europe! The demo lets players experience the single-player Rhythm Game mode and includes two of the 40 tracks featured in the game: “Shake Senora (featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul)” by Pitbull, and “TiK ToK” by Kesha. There will be more to share about the exciting lineup of additional music coming to Samba de Amigo: Party Central as DLC for Nintendo Switch soon, alongside updates around Samba de Amigo Party-To-Go™️ for Apple Arcade and Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party™️ for Meta Quest. For more information, including where players can currently pre-order the digital or physical editions of the game, be sure to visit the official website at sambadeamigo.sega.com.