Eternights shows up early…but will it foot the bill?

Just because the world is going down the crapper doesn’t mean you can’t be timely! That’s right, Studio Sai’s Dating Sim/Action title arrives 9 days earlier than its initial date of September 21st 2023. The title which will be appearing on PC and the PlayStation platform will have you trying to escape a walled city while avoiding monsterized humans and deadly creatures. Band together with other survivors and who knows…maybe you might find freedom as well as love.

All the footage of the game’s action sequences look pretty interesting and the bit of dating sequences seem like a breath of fresh air in the dour environment you find yourself in. My question is are all the relationships purely hetero in nature? Can you have a harem? What else can the protagonist’s magic arm turn into? I guess we’ll find out whose hearts will be broken when the game finally arrives on September 12th.

Eternights - Release Date Update Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Developer Studio Sai today announced that the apocalypse will be arriving early. Eternights, the upcoming blend of dating and monster slaying, is set to launch on PC and PlayStation consoles Sept. 12. In today’s brand-new gameplay trailer debuted during the Future Games Show, players can get a further sneak peek as relationships bloom and monsters fall: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oldtclZHLLI

In Eternights, the world we know is turned upside down when a mysterious event transforms people into violent monsters and creates giant walls that close in your city. When your arm is replaced with a magical, shapeshifting replica that grants you strange powers, it’s up to you to break through the wall and save the world… and your love life. Dates still happen during the apocalypse, and even when a surreal evil brings life as you know it crashing down, what matters most is the people around you. Spend your time in Eternights surviving trips into fiendish dungeons and intense real-time battles with monstrous foes. Utilizing your own magical abilities and those of your companions, take these enemies down in stylish combos, aided by the survivors you bring into battle. But there are only so many hours in the day, and the apocalypse waits for no first kiss. How you spend the end of the world is up to you, but remember that every moment counts in Eternights. Distributed in partnership with Maximum Games, fans can also get their hands on a physical edition of Eternights for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releasing holiday 2023 from select retailers. Eternights is coming to star-crossed lovers on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on Sept. 12, 2023. For more information, visit http://www.eternights.com/